Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.4% vs 7-day average of 3.2%

Yesterday cases rose 3.9%

New cases were a record 3822 vs 3207 yesterday

3822 vs 3207 yesterday Total cases were 89,748 vs 85,926 yesterday

Hospitalizations rose 1.6% vs 1.5% yesterday

Percent of tests positive 11.67%



Deaths were 43 yesterday

Numerous Florida hospitals are reporting no or very few ICU beds available.





A newswire initially had this at 3.4% and so did we but looking at the raw numbers, it's 4.44%.







Here's the Florida curve (not including today).





Here's the daily net change, which includes today:





There's a lively debate about the young/old split. In Florida and a number of states the cases are skewing towards people under-35. On the face of it, that's good because they are more likely to fight it off with minimal symptoms.





The flipside is that those people are more-likely to spread it and to spread it to more-vulnerable people.



So the arc of the virus is: