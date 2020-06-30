Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.2% vs 7-day average of 5.6%

Cases rise 6093 compared to 5266 yesterday

Cases compared to 3286 a week ago



Cases at long-term care facilities hit record 1868



The weekly pattern in Florida shows a big dip every Monday that often extends to Tuesday as well, to a lesser extent. The big jump last week came in Wednesday's numbers and continued through Sunday.





Separately, New York cases were up 0.1% vs 0.2% a day ago.





The S&P 500 is at the best levels of the day on the heels of this data.

