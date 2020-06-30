Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.2% vs 7-day average of 5.6%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest infection data from Florida

  • Cases rise 6093 compared to 5266 yesterday
  • Cases compared to 3286 a week ago
  • Cases at long-term care facilities hit record 1868
The weekly pattern in Florida shows a big dip every Monday that often extends to Tuesday as well, to a lesser extent. The big jump last week came in Wednesday's numbers and continued through Sunday.
Florida cases
Separately, New York cases were up 0.1% vs 0.2% a day ago.

The S&P 500 is at the best levels of the day on the heels of this data.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose