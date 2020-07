Florida data on coronavirus pandemic for July 16, 2020

Yesterday's report



Cases for the day 13,837 vs. 10,076 yesterday



Cases up 4.6% vs. 7 day average of 4.4%



Total cases 315,775 vs. 301,810 yesterday



Resident hospitalizations 19,825 vs. 19,334 yesterday



Median age of cases 40 vs. 41 yesterday



Total deaths 156 vs. 112 yesterday (old record was 132)



positivity 12.94% vs. 13.59% yesterday



well tested rose to 116,311 from 80,386 yesterday



For the full report Cases up day on day and percentage change is higher higher than the 7 day range. Deaths reach a new record at 156. The old record was 132. Cases up day on day and percentage change is higher higher than the 7 day range. Deaths reach a new record at 156. The old record was 132.





As cases rise, the number of deaths should increase at a delayed basis. Nevertheless the death rate is still well below levels seen in hot spots like New York (A spike high in NY reached 958 spike, with 800 being more of a smooth trend high watermark).





Case counts in NY peaked at 12,274. Florida case count has risen above the NY peak (PS the number of tests were probably lower in NY at the peak however)