Florida coronavirus cases 11,446 vs 13,837 yesterday

Pandemic data for Florida on July 17, 2020:



Cases for the day 11,446 vs. 13,837 yesterday



Cases up 3.6% vs. 7 day average of 4.5%



Total cases 327,241 vs. 315,775 yesterday



Resident hospitalizations 20,191 vs. 19,825 yesterday

Hospitalizations +366 vs 491 prior



Median age of cases 41 vs. 40 yesterday



Total deaths 128vs. 156 yesterday (yesterday was a record)



positivity 11.85% vs. 12.97% yesterday



Tested declined to 103,929 from 116,308 yesterday

For the full report The good news is that positivity is falling but there are reports this week highlighting that many labs weren't reporting any negative tests, only the positive ones. So that overall positivity was exaggerated for a period. The good news is that positivity is falling but there are reports this week highlighting that many labs weren't reporting any negative tests, only the positive ones. So that overall positivity was exaggerated for a period.





If you just look at the largest labs, they are reporting both negative and positive and that looks like it averages out around 9-10% but is around 15% in the hard hit Miami-area.











Overall, the story here is that it's not getting significant worse and that's the first step towards it getting better. At the same time, I don't see how you can stop the spread -- especially in asymptomatic cases -- if the long reporting lags on testing aren't fixed.

