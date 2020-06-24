Florida coronavirus cases 5.3% vs 3.6% seven-day average

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest case numbers in Florida

  • Yesterday cases rose 3.3%
  • 5508 cases vs 3289 cases yesterday (record one-day rise)
  • Positive test rate % vs 10.89% yesterday
  • 256 patients hospitalized yesterday, most in one month (+1.9%)
I'll update the data as it arrives. Florida restructured the report yesterday so it's a mess right now.

These number sent the S&P 500 through Monday's low:
SPX

