Florida coronavirus cases 12624 vs 15299 yesterday

Florida yesterday set a one-day state record of 15,299 cases (6274 last Monday)



Total cases 282,435 vs 269,811 yesterday

Residents hospitalized vs 18,271 yesterday

Currently hospitalized +514 to 8038



Median age 41 vs 38 yesterday

Deaths +35



Number of people tested 112,264 vs 142,981 yesterday (48,503 last Monday)

Positivity 11.51% vs 11.25% yesterday (14.92% last Monday)



This is worse than expected. Given the usual weekend effect, I would have expected a number below 10,000. However testing was still fairly high and the positivity ratio stayed below 12%. Deaths were low but the median age of cases is the highest it's been in weeks.

