Florida coronavirus cases 12624 vs 15299 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Coronavirus data from Florida for July 13, 2020:

Florida coronavirus cases
  • Florida yesterday set a one-day state record of 15,299 cases (6274 last Monday)
  • Total cases 282,435 vs 269,811 yesterday
  • Residents hospitalized  vs 18,271 yesterday
  • Currently hospitalized +514 to 8038
  • Median age 41 vs 38 yesterday
  • Deaths +35
  • Number of people tested 112,264 vs 142,981 yesterday (48,503 last Monday)
  • Positivity 11.51% vs 11.25% yesterday (14.92% last Monday)
  • Full report
This is worse than expected. Given the usual weekend effect, I would have expected a number below 10,000. However testing was still fairly high and the positivity ratio stayed below 12%. Deaths were low but the median age of cases is the highest it's been in weeks.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose