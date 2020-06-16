Florida Covid 19 cases +3.6% vs 7-day average of 2.5%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Florida Covid-19 cases


Today those numbers rose to +3.6% vs. 7 day average of 2.5%.
  • Total Covid cases reaches 80,109 vs. 77,326 day earlier
  • total deaths 2993
The data jump did send the stocks down to new intraday lows for the S&P index at 3131.00. The price has rebounded up to 3137 currently.  

The NASDAQ index is trading lower as well and as a just printed a new session low of 9907
