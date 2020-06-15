Florida COVID-19 cases rise 2.3% vs 7-day average of 2.4%

That's better than the weekend numbers

Florida is a closely-watched state but also a confusing one because there are numerous problems with the data. There was a spike on the weekend but the governor blamed it on isolated outbreaks in prisons and long-term care homes.

Today's tally of 1758 cases is slightly higher than 1661 yesterday but well below the record 2581 on Saturday.
There was a noticeable uptick in risk trades on the data. As we saw in March/April, the market can withstand consistently high numbers but it doesn't like to see sharp rises. Any times the numbers start to level off, the optimism quickly returns.

However I would caution that Sunday numbers (reported Monday) are low in a number of places. Last Monday's count was just 996 cases. If you look closely at the above chart, you will see the Sunday dips.


