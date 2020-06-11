Florida Covid 19 cases rise 2.5%

Above previous 7 day average of 2%

The Florida Covid 19 cases has risen by 2.5% today. That is higher than the 2% 7 day average. What is worrying is:



Reopening seems to be leading to rises in the cases



Protests impact is probably yet to come



Not only has Florida seen a rise but other warm states including Texas and Arizona have also seen recent moves back to the upside. It was hoped that as temperatures rise, the number of cases would fall naturally.



The Dow industrial average has moved down over 1000 points now. It is currently down 3.83%. The S&P index is down over 100 points or -3.18%. The NASDAQ index is down -235 points or -2.35%