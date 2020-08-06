Florida death, hospitalizations and positivity all fall in latest data

Backlog of tests worked through

The daily numbers from Florida show a jump in tests but cases no rising at nearly the same pace.





Cases 7683 vs 5489 yesterday

Tests 104,144 vs 57,272 yesterday



Hospitalizations down 225 in past 24 hours

120 new deaths

Positivity 8.34% vs 10.88% yesterday

Median age 43 vs 42 yesterday



The improvement in positivity is good and things are heading slowly in the right direction. This data isn't quite as good as it appears though, the tests skew towards the gulf coast of the state rather than south Florida and the Atlantic coast. That's likely because of the hurricane that passed on the weekend.

