Florida Gov. DeSantis says the state has smallest case count since mid June

Case count comes in at 2760

The Florida governor DeSantis is out saying that the state has a small case count since mid June.





The case count came in at 2760.











The governor adds that:

emergency room visits for Covid like illnesses are down more than 60% from July 7



hospital admissions for Covid are down 60% since July 21



number of Covid positive patients currently hospitalized is down almost 40% since July 21



26.4% of all hospital beds are available



23% of ICU beds are also available

On the negative sign Florida as we did reduce the number of tests performed since mid June. Nevertheless the statistics on hospitalizations are encouraging even if the case count is potentially manipulated. The governor did not report statistics on tests or deaths as of yet.







