Florida issues stay-at-home order

Florida finally bows to the pressure

The order goes into effect tomorrow at midnight.





Governor Ron DeSantis said "it makes sense to do this now" after President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that the administration is extending its social distancing guidelines another 30 days. DeSantis said he took that as a "signal" from the president that this need to be done in the state.





Florida has nearly 7000 cases.



For reference, Italy went into a total strict national lockdown when cases hit 9172 on March 9.

