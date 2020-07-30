Florida posts another record day of virus deaths but new cases steady

The latest Florida numbers





Record 253 deaths



9943 new cases vs 9428 yesterday

Median age 41 vs 42 yesterday

Positivity at 12.0% vs 12.25% yesterday



Cases have clearly plateaued at a high level but deaths are a lagging indicator. However until you get new cases significantly lower, deaths are going to stay at these levels or worse.





The death of Herman Cain is a reminder of the long lag time between getting the disease and succumbing to it.