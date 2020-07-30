Florida posts another record day of virus deaths but new cases steady

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest Florida numbers

The latest Florida numbers
  • Record 253 deaths
  • 9943 new cases vs 9428 yesterday
  • Median age 41 vs 42 yesterday
  • Positivity at 12.0% vs 12.25% yesterday
Cases have clearly plateaued at a high level but deaths are a lagging indicator. However until you get new cases significantly lower, deaths are going to stay at these levels or worse.

The death of Herman Cain is a reminder of the long lag time between getting the disease and succumbing to it.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose