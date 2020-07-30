Florida posts another record day of virus deaths but new cases steady
The latest Florida numbers
- Record 253 deaths
- 9943 new cases vs 9428 yesterday
- Median age 41 vs 42 yesterday
- Positivity at 12.0% vs 12.25% yesterday
Cases have clearly plateaued at a high level but deaths are a lagging indicator. However until you get new cases significantly lower, deaths are going to stay at these levels or worse.
The death of Herman Cain is a reminder of the long lag time between getting the disease and succumbing to it.