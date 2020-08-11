Florida posts record 276 virus deaths but new infections trend steady

5886 new infections vs 4235 yesterday

66962 tests vs 58153 yesterday

Median age 43 vs 40 yesterday

Positivity 10.3% vs 8.58% yesterday

The positivity rate is the highest in 6 days. It's tough to pull the signal from the noise here but there was rapid improvement in the most-recent numbers that might be due to less testing, the storm or some other quirk. In the bigger picture, there's clearly a huge improvement ongoing but the pace is unclear.

