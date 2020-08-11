Florida posts record 276 virus deaths but new infections trend steady

The latest data from Florida

  • 5886 new infections vs 4235 yesterday
  • 66962 tests vs 58153 yesterday
  • Median age 43 vs 40 yesterday
  • Positivity 10.3% vs 8.58% yesterday
The positivity rate is the highest in 6 days. It's tough to pull the signal from the noise here but there was rapid improvement in the most-recent numbers that might be due to less testing, the storm or some other quirk.  In the bigger picture, there's clearly a huge improvement ongoing but the pace is unclear.

