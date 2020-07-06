US dollar gains after ISM data. Florida virus data is coming up next.

Florida virus data due near the bottom of the hour

It took a few minutes but the US dollar is making some headway after the surprising jump in the June ISM non-manufacturing report.





The dollar was soft heading into the report but it's turned around in the raneg of 20 pips across most of the FX market. The euro was riding particularly high before the data and remains the best performer on the day, along with the Swiss franc.





At the bottom of the hour, the coronavirus state data will start rolling in. Florida reported 10,059 cases yesterday after a record 11,458 on Saturday. There's a clear trend for lower results on Mondays due to the weekend testing/reporting effect, so that's in play. The long-weekend might further skew the data but it could have pulled it forward to Sunday. In that case, yesterday's number might have been 'depressed'. In any case, if the number is above 10,000, I would be worried about a further rise this week.

