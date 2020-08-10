Florida virus numbers continue to improve

4247 cases vs 6254 yesterday

Median age 40 vs 42

Tests 58K vs 85K yesterday

Positivity 8.6% vs 8.47% yesterday

91 new deaths

Hospitalizations up 76 in past 24 hours

Positivity:

There's a clear and consistent trend lower in new cases and positivity now. You would like to see testing remaining higher but some of that might be dwindling demand for tests.





The pandemic has moved to the midwest and to rural areas of the United States.





Reopening schools is going to be a huge challenge.

