Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China (yes, another one)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BBC with the heads up on a new virus threat identified in China.

  • new strain of flu
  • has the potential to become pandemic
  • emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans
  • researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak
  • say it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans 
  • as it's new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus
Posting this just in case you were considering climbing out from underneath the bed. Maybe not yet, K?

