Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China (yes, another one)
BBC with the heads up on a new virus threat identified in China.
- new strain of flu
- has the potential to become pandemic
- emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans
- researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak
- say it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans
- as it's new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus
Posting this just in case you were considering climbing out from underneath the bed. Maybe not yet, K?