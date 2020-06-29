Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China (yes, another one)

BBC with the heads up on a new virus threat identified in China.

new strain of flu

has the potential to become pandemic

emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans

researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak

say it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans

as it's new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus

