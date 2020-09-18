Following TikTok, US may now be targetting China's Tencent on security issues

Bloomberg report on further moves from the US admin as part of the heightened scrutiny on Chinese companies.

Trump administration has asked gaming companies to provide information about their data-security protocols involving Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.
  • companies including Epic Games Inc., Riot Games and others
  • inquiring about their security protocols in handling Americans' personal data

Wow ...
TikTok is small potatoes compared to the massive interests of Tencent. 
