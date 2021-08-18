FOMC meeting minutes at the top of the hour

Meeting minutes from the July 27 – 28 meeting





Looking back at the press conference, Chair Powell said:

The labor market has a ways to go

Household spending rising at an especially rapid pace

Special factors appear to be weighing on labor force participation but those should wane in coming months

Supply bottlenecks have been larger than anticipated

Inflation still expected to fall back to longer run goals



Housing remains strong and business investment rising at a solid pace

Inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect

If we saw signs of material and consistent rises in medium-term inflation beyond target, we would respond

The timing of any taper will depend on incoming data and we will provide advance notice before any changes We're clearly on the path to a very strong labor market

It's unusual to have such a high rate of vacancies to workers

There may be a speed limit with people finding new jobs, it takes time; it's about job selection

Suspects impacts of delta wave will be less but we will have to wait and see

Delta could slow the economy down for a period of months or not

There's a range of views on what timing will be appropriate



Today was the first deep dive on the timing



I'm not meaning to suggest anything on the timing of taper; there's a range of views

I'm not in any position to provide any guidance on the timing of the taper

We're talking about tapering right now, we'll take it meeting by meeting

There is little support for tapering MBS before Treasuries

Inflation has been driven by a supply side shock

The FOMC kept rates unchanged and the taper on track at the July 27-28 meeting. At the top of the hour, the meeting minutes will be released. The market will focus on any talk of timing of the taper, and amount of taper through the timeline, and the inflation expectations (are the transitory or not). Also, where does the Fed members stand on "substantially further progress" and any tightening of rates thoughts.