FOMC may cut in March, but only if the coronavirus situation accelerates dramatically and the sky is falling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BMO note on the Federal Open Market Committee minutes says a March rate cut from the Fed is not base case

  • may be on the table if the coronavirus situation accelerates dramatically
  • It's certainly not a base case, but one could build a 'sky-is-falling' scenario in which the Fed is forced to move sooner than it wants to and by more than the gradual insurance-style cuts
More:
  • would need with a rapid acceleration in pandemic fear
  • also a sharp fall in US and China equities
And this:
  • "The Covid-19 black swan has sharply brought forward pricing for additional accommodation from the FOMC"
Just to reiterate -  this is NOT BMO's base case   

