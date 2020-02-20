FOMC may cut in March, but only if the coronavirus situation accelerates dramatically and the sky is falling

Trade with Top Brokers
Stocks close lower but could have been a lot worse
US stocks have continued their recovery after lunchtime tumble
USDJPY ping pongs in neutral intraday territory as it awaits the next move
While the US stocks were tumbling lower, European shares closed for the day (and at session lows)
Yikes. Watch out below. Nasdaq down -1.7%
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Forex options expiry for Monday 17 February 2020. 10am NY time cut.
FX option expiries for Friday February 14 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
RBA rate cut in April is still live, but here's why May might be a better chance
Feds Barkin: US economy moving along at a very good pace
Fed's Barkin scheduled to speak shortly
Feds Clara on CNBC: Financial stability risks in US are moderate
ECB: Need more data to see if tentative signs of stabilisation provide firmer ground for optimism