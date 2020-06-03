As Brexit trade talks continue, news that Rolls-Royce confirms 3,000 job cuts across the UK
Its a busy week for GBP with Brexit trade talks underway (some sort of statement is expected Friday).
Earlier post on the negotiations:
- Brexit trade talks update - EU is prepared for an extension up to 2 years
- UK is expected to signal some compromise in Brexit talks if the EU does so first
- More on the BOE warning UK banks to step up plans for a no-deal Brexit
Rolls-Royce, which makes jet engines, will cut 3,000 jobs across the UK
- part of a previously-announced cost-cutting exercise
- following a drastic fall in air travel because of the coronavirus
- firm's base in Derby is expected to bear the brunt of UK job losses, with 1,500 roles expected to be axed. And 700 jobs will go at the company's Renfrewshire plant in Scotland.