For the FI folks - New Zealand may soon be included on global bond indices

A snippet via BNZ on the NZ government bond market:

New Zealand has historically failed to meet most benchmark providers' eligibility criteria based on market size. That is set to change over the coming few years, with the NZGB market set to grow enormously.

Based on forecasts from New Zealand Debt Management, the nominal NZGB market will grow from the current $65b (US$40b) to around $120b (US$72b) by June 2021 and around $200b (US$120b) by June 2024.

BNZ note that New Zealand is a high credit quality market (AA+/Aaa)



