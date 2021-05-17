For the MSFT traders - gossip mags going all-in on Bill Gates now

Fodder for the gossip mags, but yeah, MSFT traders might want to take note. Wall Street Journal report on an affair.

Microsoft Directors Decided Bill Gates Needed to Leave Board Due to Prior Relationship With Staffer

Microsoft Corp. board members decided that Bill Gates needed to step down from its board in 2020 as they pursued an investigation into the billionaire's prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, people familiar with the matter said.

