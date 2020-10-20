For the oil folks - Pioneer is in talks to buy shale rival Parsley
Wall Street Journal with the report on further oil patch consolidation ion the US
Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is in talks to buy Parsley Energy Inc., according to people familiar with the matter
The two oil-and-gas companies, shale producers that operate in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, are discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized by the end of the month assuming the talks don't fall apart, the people said.