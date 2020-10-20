For the oil folks - Pioneer is in talks to buy shale rival Parsley

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wall Street Journal with the report on further oil patch consolidation ion the US

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is in talks to buy Parsley Energy Inc., according to people familiar with the matter

The two oil-and-gas companies, shale producers that operate in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, are discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized by the end of the month assuming the talks don't fall apart, the people said.

WSJ link (may be gated)  



