For the oil traders - inventory data due around the bottom of the hour

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up soon - the inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following (which is when we'll get it). 

Via Platts:
  • Analysts surveyed Monday expect US crude inventories to have risen by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended November 15
  • also looking for US gasoline stocks to have risen by 750,000 barrels
  • and for distillate stocks to have fallen by 1.4 million barrels
Via Reuters:
  • analysts median consensus is  headline crude inventory to have risen by about 1.1 million barrels last week,.
Stay tuned!

Official government data follows Wednesday morning US time.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose