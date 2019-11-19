For the oil traders - inventory data due around the bottom of the hour
Coming up soon - the inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following (which is when we'll get it).
Via Platts:
- Analysts surveyed Monday expect US crude inventories to have risen by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended November 15
- also looking for US gasoline stocks to have risen by 750,000 barrels
- and for distillate stocks to have fallen by 1.4 million barrels
Via Reuters:
- analysts median consensus is headline crude inventory to have risen by about 1.1 million barrels last week,.
Stay tuned!
Official government data follows Wednesday morning US time.