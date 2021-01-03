For the oil traders - there is a full OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Monday January 4

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The year is well and truly getting underway, not easing into it for the oil traders!

  • The OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting was held January 3
  • And the Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be today, 4 January 2021.
In addition, an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is also scheduled for 4 January.

Full OPEC+ meetings are also likely in February and March, i.e a monthly schedule for the first quarter of 2021, at least - these may extend into Q2.  Oil producers are assessing how demand for their product is responding as COVID-19 waves ebb and flow. 

