For the politics folks - the competing advice being given to Trump - 1. Fight on or 2. Bow out

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via a reporter at CNN, Jake Tapper, on the two sides competing for Trump's path forward:

  • Sources close to POTUS tell me he's being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes.
  • Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession.
Based on what we know of Trump your money would have to be on the first lot prevailing?
 
