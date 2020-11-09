For the politics folks - the competing advice being given to Trump - 1. Fight on or 2. Bow out

Via a reporter at CNN, Jake Tapper, on the two sides competing for Trump's path forward:

Sources close to POTUS tell me he's being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes.

Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession.

Based on what we know of Trump your money would have to be on the first lot prevailing?



