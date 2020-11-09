For the politics folks - the competing advice being given to Trump - 1. Fight on or 2. Bow out
Via a reporter at CNN, Jake Tapper, on the two sides competing for Trump's path forward:
- Sources close to POTUS tell me he's being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes.
- Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession.
Based on what we know of Trump your money would have to be on the first lot prevailing?