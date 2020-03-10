For the US politics folks - its Biden vs. Sanders in six US states voting Tuesday
Democratic primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington state
- Results should begin to flow in from 8pm NY time (0000GMT)
The contest for the D nomination has come down to Sanders and Biden, With Biden ahead in the delegate count going into Tuesday's voting.
- Michigan is a big one, with 100+ delegates up for grabs
Stay tuned for updates if you are interested.
---
Democrats award delegates proportionally
- as opposed to the Republican Party where delegates are warded 'wiiner takes all' basis