For the US politics folks - its Biden vs. Sanders in six US states voting Tuesday

Democratic primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington state

  • Results should begin to flow in from 8pm NY time (0000GMT)
The contest for the D nomination has come down to Sanders and Biden, With Biden ahead in the delegate count going into Tuesday's voting.
  • Michigan is a big one, with 100+ delegates up for grabs
Democrats award delegates proportionally
  • as opposed to the Republican Party where delegates are warded 'wiiner takes all' basis

