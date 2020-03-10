For the US politics folks - its Biden vs. Sanders in six US states voting Tuesday

Democratic primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington state

Results should begin to flow in from 8pm NY time (0000GMT)

The contest for the D nomination has come down to Sanders and Biden, With Biden ahead in the delegate count going into Tuesday's voting.

Michigan is a big one, with 100+ delegates up for grabs

Stay tuned for updates if you are interested.





---

Democrats award delegates proportionally



as opposed to the Republican Party where delegates are warded 'wiiner takes all' basis









