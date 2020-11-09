For those questioning the timing of the Pfizer vaccine news

Did they wait until after the election?





Who cares!? Maybe they did, maybe they didn't.







If you're a financial market participant and that's what you're thinking about today, then you're in the wrong game. This is the best news anyone has had this year and the opportunities in markets today are spectacular; focus on that.







I'm sick of politics. It's been non-stop politics for four years because some of it mattered for financial markets. We can only hope that politics are going to matter less in the next four years because I would much rather be trading on economic fundamentals and news like this.

