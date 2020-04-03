Ford extends European production halt until at least 4 May

Temporary suspension to apply to most vehicle, engine production sites





The announcement follows prior confirmation that production would be temporarily suspended from March 19 for a number of weeks at Ford's main continental European manufacturing sites (Saarlouis and Cologne, Germany; Valencia, Spain; and Craiova, Romania), with production also halted at its Bridgend and Dagenham engine plants in the U.K. from March 23. The company's operations in Valencia, Spain, however, will remain in temporary suspension until at least April 27.





And even after that, the change in consumer behaviour is likely to see a lot of business models become obsolete and that will compound the pain for many companies.





With Europe's lockdown possibly set to extend until the end of the month, this isn't too surprising. Putting Ford aside, the bigger worry in all of this is the hit that smaller businesses are going to take if the lockdown carries on for many more weeks potentially.