Reuters report that Ford Motor, SK Innovation to announce EV battery joint venture
Reuters say an announcement on the JV will come today, Thursday 20 May 2021Citing unnamed sources.
More:
- deal may eventually include a jointly owned plant to make battery cells for use in rechargeable EV batteries
- Ford declined to comment ... but scheduled a conference call for 9 a.m. ET (US time)
- SK Innovation said in a statement it does not comment on specific projects for reasons of client confidentiality.
Link to Reuters above for more info.