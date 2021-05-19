Reuters report that Ford Motor, SK Innovation to announce EV battery joint venture

Reuters say an announcement on the JV will come today, Thursday 20 May 2021 

Citing unnamed sources.

  • deal may eventually include a jointly owned plant to make battery cells for use in rechargeable EV batteries
  • Ford declined to comment  ... but scheduled a conference call for 9 a.m. ET (US time)
  •  SK Innovation said in a statement it does not comment on specific projects for reasons of client confidentiality. 
