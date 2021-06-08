Ford news: Real lean inventory on dealer lots this month
Ford president of Americas Galhotra speaks on Bloomberg TV
- Sees real lean inventories on US lots this month
- Risk of a chip shortage in two 2022
- supply solution should include US chip production
Ford shares are down $0.20 at $15.68.
Intel is building two new fabrication plant in the US at a cost of $20B in Arizona. Taiwan Semiconductor is also investing in the US with a separate fabrication plant in Arizona.
The Biden administration is adamant about increasing chip production within the borders of the US. The problem is, you cannot snap your fingers and increase production. It takes time to build fabrication plants with expectations not for a few years.