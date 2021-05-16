Forecast - China‘s ban on Australian coal seen extending into 2022

LNG also a target says a report from consultancy WoodMackenzie

LNG is being targeted by smaller Chinese buyers (more on this from last week is here)

sees no backing off from the Australia coal ban in China

"An informal ban on thermal coal has been in place since 2020 and has affected trade flows and seaborne prices over the past six months. Second-guessing how long such bans might continue is risky, given that NDRC referred to an 'indefinite suspension' of dialogue, but we assume the impact on thermal coal will continue at least 2022"





The report got some media attention in Australia on Friday.











