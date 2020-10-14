Forecast for EUR/USD to 1.16 (3 month time horizon)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Rabobank, analysis on EUR/USD 

  • surprising weakness in the October reading of the ZEW sentiment index 
  • sharp drop back in the ZEW index from September's levels also hints at the potential that the sharp improvement in EUR sentiment in the spring could be souring


  • undermined the single currency and highlighted the confluence of market concerns regarding rising covid-19 cases in Europe in addition to Brexit and election uncertainty in the US
  • the sharp move higher in EUR/USD in the spring and early summer was driven by both a deterioration in the fundamentals behind the USD and an improvement in the drivers behind the EUR
  • Since then, however, the EUR’s backdrop has taken a turn for the worse at a time when the market is still holding long positions
  • see scope for a dip to EUR/USD 1.16 on a 3-month view



