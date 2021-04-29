Forecaster flags a possible fall to 1.2065 for USD/CAD

CIBC with the revised projection.

  • Near term projection is 1.2240/50 
(Note, this is not too far away at all now)

Could trade as low as 1.2065
  • points to momentum 'overpowering any fundamental considerations'
  • notes CAD rate spreads supportive 
---

Just maybe they are a little slow to this bandwagon. And, its not really momentum overpowering fundamentals .... it is fundamentals. Bank of Canada was important, as pointed out here last week.

