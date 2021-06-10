ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US CPI comes in hot
Forex news for North American trading on June 10, 2021
- US stocks close higher led by the NASDAQ index. S&P record close
- GameStop shares take a dip in non-stop slide -- spot the pattern
- RBA to move towards unwinding unconventional policy in July - BofA
- WTI crude oil futures settle at $70.29
- BOC's Lane: Important to make sure economy is well on its way to a full recovery before cutting stimulus
- The demand for bonds is relentless. 10-year yields near the May low
- US May budget deficit was $132B
- M&A flows in play?
- BOC Lane: Productivity growth will be stronger than expected
- U.S. Treasury auctioned off $24 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.172%
- US official: Treasury action is routine and has nothing to do with nuclear deal talks
- Oil drops through $70 as US lifts sanctions on Iran individuals
- Sen Romney will propose infrastructure bill with gas tax indexed to inflation
- Three ECB governing council members wanted to reduce QE pace - report
- European equity close: Mixed bag, small moves
- UK covid cases continue to move in the wrong direction in highest reading since February
- 10 year yield moves below 100 day MA for first time since October 2020
- Major indices open higher despite the higher inflation
- Lagarde Q&A: Overall message from meeting was 'steady hand'
- ECB boosts 2021 and 2022 inflation forecasts
- ECB raises 2021 and 2022 GDP forecasts
- The dollar spikes higher but has retraced gains. US yields are up a bit.
- Lagarde: Underlying price pressure remain subdued
- US May CPI +5.0% y/y vs +4.7% expected
- US initial jobless claims 376K versus 370K estimate
A headlines only wrap today folks, the major news being:
- ECB policy unchanged
- US data showed inflation greater than estimated and jobless claims fell on the week
I suspect either Adam or Greg has written a proper wrap but have forgotten to hit the "publish" button. I am trying to track them down, police have been called and are attending all seedy bars and strip clubs in Arizona and right across Canada to try to locate the errant chaps.
I may have to call for a wider search if its unsuccessful: