ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US CPI comes in hot

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for North American trading on June 10, 2021

A headlines only wrap today folks, the major news being:

  • ECB policy unchanged 
  • US data showed inflation greater than estimated and jobless claims fell on the week

