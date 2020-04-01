ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Welcome to Q2
Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 01 April 2020
- Oil - Trump, Putin phone call "may prove to be an important turning point"
- Japan PM Abe says not in a situation to declare an emergency now
- Banks stand to make billions from US coronavirus small business rescue package
- Japan govmt spokesman says at the brink of virus-related emergency situation
- China's State Council extends subsidies, and tax breaks for new-energy vehicle purchases
- Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March: 50.1 (expected 45.0)
- BusinessNZ says there will be no NZ PMIs published for March
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0771 (vs. yesterday at 7.0851)
- FX option expiries for Wednesday April 01 at the 10am NY cut
- BOJ Gov Kuroda concedes the Bank cannot print money unlimitedly forever
- RBA March 18 meeting (the emergency meeting) minutes
- Australian Building Approvals for February: +19.9% m/m (expected +3.0%)
- Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (March, final): 44.8
- BOJ Tankan, business sentiment plummets
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Idaho
- CAD's days are over; sell CAD/JPY and buy USD/CAD dips - TD
- New York City coronavirus deaths now above 1,000
- Report that the US Energy dept plans to lease space to firms to store oil
- ICYMI from Trump - says Russia and Saudi are talking on oil
- South Koreas fin min says the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has not materialised on exports in March
- Trump says he has not done anything on tariff payment deferments
- Goldman Sachs Q2 US GDP forecast is -34% (check the link for more)
- Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March (final): 49.7 (vs. 50.1)
- New Zealand Treasury is forecasting at least 10% contraction in GDP
- Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for March: 53.7 (prior 44.3)
- Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 1 April 2020
- Oil - private inventory survey shows a huge build
- Fed's Mester says an unemployment rate above 10% is feasible
- Fund manager Gundlach says the current economy looks like a depression
- ECB's Vasle says Bank could implement new measures if the crisis persists
Today brought a series of manufacturing PMIs from Asian countries, via Markit. All worsened on the month, except for Taiwan and China. South Korea's result was notable, its 44.2 was worse than any during the tech slump or trade war. See the bullets above for the China and Japan results (Australia also).
Also out during the session were Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the emergency March (18th) meeting (which ushered in a rate cut and QE).
On the news we are all focused on right now, the daily US coronavirus briefing painted a dour picture for the country, White House projections of the death toll are between 100,00 and 240,000 people. Let's hope that is not going to happen, but infections are yet to peak in the country and as I update the current total number of deaths is on approach to 4,000.
Across FX it was a mixed bag.
USD/JPY dipped to lows under 107.30 before recovering. Its the first day of the new fiscal year for Japan and we await further announcements from the Japanese government on the fiscal support plan ahead. The BOJ Tankan report was soft indeed with sentiment readings amongst manufacturing and services firms at around 6 year lows. USD/JPY bounced to highs above 107.90, falling short of testing 108.00.
EUR/USD was not where the action was, it maintained a range centring circa 1.1020 or so. Cable fell again below 1.2400. There were no specific news items for GBP of note.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD are a little weaker also, but the ranges were small compared with what we have seen recently.
Gold
and oil both showed some buying pressure but without big moves. The
oil inventory data out in the US afternoon late showed a huge
inventory build. A few hours after the data comments crossed from
Trump on discussions between Russia and Saudi (see bullets above).