ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD, NZD, CAD all slightly lower

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 1 April 2021

Those (in the headline) three were the biggest losers against the US dollar during the timezone here today. There was plenty of data released for Australia (a mixed bag) but these do not really explain the drift lower for all three currencies. US President Biden outlined his infrastructure plan, and corporate tax hike, but these were reasonably well flagged ahead of time. There was also news of a delay of increased production in J&Js vaccine (see bullets above).

Oil price weakness is a potential smoking gun for the commodity currency weakness, we get the OPEC+ decision on output later Thursday so this may well be reversed.

The Canadian province of Ontario is to go into a 28 day coronavirus lockdown. Japan is to tighten COVID-19 related restrictions in Osaka and 2 prefectures.

Yen was relatively steady, CHF is a touch weaker.

There are market holidays across most major forex centres in Asia tomorrow (Friday) but Japan is trading (see bullets above).