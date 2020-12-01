ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: EUR/USD recovers some of its US timezone loss

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 1 December 2020

EUR/USD had a steady rise during Asian morning trade from lows circa 1.1927 to 1.1960. Euro was not the only currency to gain against the big dollar, though, AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD, and even CHF are all stronger for the session so far here. Yen is a loser though, USD/JPY up a few tics on the session (leading to good performances for yen crosses).

I highlighted a few potential catalysts, in summary:

US equity index futures were also stronger, emini S&Ps are up around 1% (as I post), and NQ is trading higher on Globex also.

There was plenty of data today, notably with PMIs improving in Australia, Japan, and China. South Korean export data was encouraging also.

For the crypto folks, Bitcoin has steadied above $US19,500 during the session. (as I post its making a liar out me, back under 19.5K).

This is in the bullets above, but ICYMI: