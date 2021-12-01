ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: 'Risk' rises ... retraces
Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 1 December 2021
- Federal Reserve events coming up on Wednesday 1 December - Powell, Beige Book
- Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe says Japan and the US should defend Taiwan
- Goldman Sachs says the oil price plunge has "far overshot" the likely variant impact
- BOJ Adachi says he does not think the current weak yen is a negative for Japan's economy
- China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for November 49.9 (expected 50.5)
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.3693 (vs. estimate at 6.3706)
- Japan November manufacturing PMI (Jibun) 54.5 (vs. October's53.2)
- Australia GDP for Q3 -1.9% q/q (expected -2.7%)
- ICYMI - Israel says first indications are that booster protects against Omicron variant
- South Korea average exports in November +26.6% y/y (per working day)
- UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for October 0.3% (prior -0.4%)
- Japan Capex for Q3 +1.2% y/y (vs. +2.7% expected)
- US administration is planning to tighten rules for inbound travellers - Omicron concerns
- Nomura is targeting EUR/USD circa 1.10 within weeks (5 reasons)
- China Vice Premier Liu He says must maintain stability, continuity in economic policy
- Goldman Sachs analyst says Australia is placed well for recovery extending into next year
- RUMOUR doing the rounds - Emergency Kremlin meeting called. Putin announcement set for 0200 local time.
- Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for November (final) 59.2 (vs. prior 58.2)
- New Zealand Building Permits for October -2.0% m/m (prior -1.9%)
- Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for November 54.8 (prior 50.4)
- Private oil survey data shows draw in headline crude inventory
Various of the risk markets rallied during the Asia session. The Australian and New Zealand dollars have been outperforming, as I post both have managed to retrace their 'Powell' falls during US trade (see the US wrap for the details on, and links to, Powell's pivotal testimony). US equity index futures are up on the (Globex) session so far also. Regional equities are mainly higher alongside.
EUR & GBP are both not much changed against the USD while yen and CHF are both a touch weaker against the dollar. CAD gained, helped by a stabilising and recovering price for oil after the US session further sell-off.
On the data front, we had not-as-bad-as-expected Q3 GDP from Australia. The data showed, as shown in estimates, a Q3 lockdown-impacted contraction (see bullets above) for the q/q while the y/y was up more than expected.
From China we had the November update for the privately-surveyed manufacturing PMI (i.e. from Caixin/Markit) which slipped into minor contraction. It does not get any more minor than 49.9 (see bullets above)! Of note from China today was a big jump in reported COVID-19 cases. Given China's hair-trigger response to rising cases we are likely to see a swift imposition of restrictions in affected areas, with a risk this damages both Chinese economic recovery and perhaps further disrupts supply chains. Meanwhile, offshore yuan (CNH) hit its highest against the USD today since early June this year.Powell speaks again today, will be joined by US Treasury Secretary Yellen: