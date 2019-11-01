ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China private survey manufacturing PMI jumps

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 1 November 2019

The second manufacturing PMI from China for October was published today, the Caixin/Markit private survey. Its a different survey to the one used for the official PMI that we saw yesterday. And it was a much different result! While the official PMI dropped further into contraction and missed estimates big time, today's data point showed a big jump further into expansion, and beat estimates. More in the bullets above.

Which version of the manufacturing PMI do you like, the official or today's?

Currencies had already been on the up against the USD earlier and the result gave some of them a further boost. AUD, naturally, gained, as did NZD notably. EUR and GBP consolidated their earlier gains also. USD/CAD slipped further but USD/JPY has done little on the session to be barely changed as I update.

