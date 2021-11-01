ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Major FX rates little changed, gold up

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 01 November 2021

China kicked off the data flow over the weekend with disappointing (official) PMIs for October. Some amends were made on Monday though with the private survey manufacturing PMI improving. In a nutshell the official PMI survey larger and many state-owned firms while the private, Caixin/Markit survey is better represented with smaller firms. State-owned firms generally benefit from more state support but the divergence in performance favoured the samller firms in October, according to the PMI results at least.

The Japanese election saw the return of the Kishida government, with a reduced, but still workable, majority. There will likely be further economic stimulus programs coming from Japan and with Kishida's majority these will again have no problem gaining parliamentary approval. Japanese stocks gained on the session. Hong Kong and China equities, though, fell.

The US dollar was broadly steady pretty much across the board. There were some gyrations but as I post there is little net change for major currencies against the dollar. Gold added on a few dollars.

How the Japanese election result looks - a comfortable win for PM Kishida:



