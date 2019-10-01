ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD, AUD lower

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 1 October 2019

Third-quarter business survey data from New Zealand early in the session came in weak yet again, prompting banks to bring forward rate cut calls and, a little while after release, for the NZD to drop to a fresh four-year low.

The Australian dollar dropped also, following poor building approvals data. The data from Australia today apart from this were not so bad, but weakness in dwelling approvals is going to stretch out the weakness in residential construction well into 2020 and probably beyond.





We await now the Reserve Bank of Australia October monetyary policy announcement, due at 0430GMT.

USD/JPY managed a few points higher following a disappointing Bank of Japan Q3 Tankan report (see bullets above) which had large manufacturing at its worst for 6 years.

EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD - all lost ground against the USD on the session also. Ranges were not large.

Hong Kong and China markets were shut today for National Day celebrations.