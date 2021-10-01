ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD/CAD higher on the session

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 1 October 2021

We had a few minor swings during the timezone here for major FX but the net result is very little change almost across the board. USD/CAD though is higher, from around 1.2665 in late NY time to above 1.2710 as I update. Oil has lost a little ground but the decline for CAD does seem a little outsized for the oil move. Markets do what they do though. As for CAD-specific news there was nothing of real note.

Political news dominated. The US House promised a vote on Thursday evening, delayed it and then, finally, admitted defeat and abandoned the planned vote. Will reconvene on Friday (see bullets above) to try again. In the region here in Asia the leader of Australia's most populous state of NSW resigned as a corruption enquiry against her was launched.

US equity index futures traded down further on Globex (overnight US trade).

China was shut for a holiday today (as was Hong Kong) and will remain on holiday through to October 7.