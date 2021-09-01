ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Australia Q2 GDP stronger than expected, China manufacturing PMI weaker.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 31 August 2021 

It was a data-heavy day. The two items of most focus were the Australian second-quarter economic growth report:

  • a beat at +0.7% q/q (see bullets above for more)

and the private-survey China manufacturing PMI (Caixin/Markit)

  • which missed and slid into contraction at 49.2 (see bullets above)

News flow was light. The COVID-19 situation in Australia and New Zealand deteriorated yet again with locally transmitted case counts rising on a bounce-back in numbers for Victoria and NZ (again, see bullets above for more). An October data for the Japanese general election seemed to firm up a little with PM Suga hinting an earlier poll is not his plan.

Central bankers were mainly quiet during the session, with only a speech from Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe. The People's Bank of China drained funds from the banking system today after a run of days where they added.

USD/JPY has risen on the session, only 20 or so points to 110.20 and just above. USD/CHF higher too. EUR/USD & GBP/USD declined slightly, as did CAD while NZD/USD and AUD/USD are not too much changed after some range trading.

Regional equities:

  • Japan's Nikkei +1.08% to a 6 week high

  • China's Shanghai Composite -0.29%

  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.1%

CHF lost more ground:

