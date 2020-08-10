ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Japan & Singapore holidays keep FX subdued

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 10 August 2020

Trump signed four orders over the weekend to provide some economic relief when Congressional talks failed to reach agreement at the end of last week for further stimulus. The impact of Trump's orders, while positive, were fleeting. While welcome they are very much a stopgap measure and indeed both sides on Congress have indicated there will be further negotiations this coming week. A key risk is that a deal will be delayed further, or not reached at all, which poses downside risks to the nascent economic recovery.

US-China relations deteriorated a little further over the weekend, the US imposed sanctions on HK and China officials, accused Chinese hackers of targeting US election infrastructure, while high-profile pro-democracy figures were arrested in Hong Kong on Monday.

None of this translated into much major forex rate volatility. As noted in the headline, Japanese and Singapore markets were closed for holidays in those countries, which put US Treasury trading on hold until later on Monday. Major currencies are mainly up a few tics across the board against the USD, but the ranges have been very small.

EUR/USD, not much change:



