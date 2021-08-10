ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Australia business confidence collapses, virus outbreak accelerates
Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 10 August 2021
There were some minor FX moves only during the session. The US dollar added on a little more strength, most notably against NZD, AUD and CAD, having said this ranges were not large. EUR and GBP also slipped a little against the USD while yen are CHF are not a lot changed.
There was more movement for Bitcoin, its was swung around on the back of news out of the US Senate on the tacking on of crypto tax measures to the infrastructure bill. A bipartisan amendment to redefine who would be subject to new cryptocurrency regulation requirements under the Senate infrastructure bill was blocked (more on this political matter here). After the swings though the net change for the session so far here is not a lot.
On the data front the focus was the business survey out of Australia for July. Lockdowns for the country's two largest cities impacted negatively, business confidence collapsed and conditions fell also (see bullets above).
Coming up Tuesday in the US at 11am Washington time, the vote on passage of H.R. 3684, The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, as amended.BTC got bounced around by the US Senate (red box indicates swings):