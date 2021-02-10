ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD a touch weaker

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 10 February 2021

It was a subdued range session in Asia today ahead of the long Chinese holiday coming up (Lunar New Year break will be from February 11 - 17 inclusive).

EUR, GBP, CHF all strengthened against the dollar while AUD, NZD CAD lagged just a little behind. USD/JPY has maintained an approximately 104.54 - 71 range.

News and data flow was non-impactful during the quiet session here. China January inflation figures showed wholesale prices turning positive for the first time in 12 months (see bullets above).

Of note was an announcement out of Japan that the country's vaccination program would kick-off from the middle of next week (again, see bullets above).