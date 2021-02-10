ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD a touch weaker
Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 10 February 2021
- Japanese PM Suga says coronavirus vaccine shots will begin mid-next week
- USD/JPY 104.50 shaping as a technical point
- Japan - Honda raises net profit outlook to US$4.4bn on recovering sales
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 4.6% y/y in January
- ICYMI - New Zealand seeking clarification after China suspended imports from 2 seafood plants
- South Korea may release 100m bbls of government crude oil supply
- BOJ Nakamura expresses concerns on how easing policies can impact market function
- China January CPI -0.3% y/y (vs. expected 0.0%) and PPI 0.3% y/y (vs. expected 0.3%)
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4391 (vs. yesterday at 6.4533)
- FX option expiries for Wednesday February 10 at the 10am NY cut
- Morgan Stanley on US equities - "powerful"
- NZD traders - "The rise in NZ rates remains relentless"
- US Federal Reserve System Chair Powell speaking on Wednesday 10 February 2021
- Japan PPI for January -1.6% y/y (expected -1.6%)
- Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for February: +1.9% m/m (prior -4.5%)
- Job losses in South Korea worst for over 20 years
- More from RBNZ's Orr says covid risks still around
- Australia - Exxon confirms Altona refinery to close, become an import terminal
- Goldman Sachs looking for a higher EUR/USD from here - forecasts
- For the US politics people - US Senate votes to hold a trial of Trump
- Private oil survey data shows draw in headline crude oil inventory
It was a subdued range session in Asia today ahead of the long Chinese holiday coming up (Lunar New Year break will be from February 11 - 17 inclusive).
EUR, GBP, CHF all strengthened against the dollar while AUD, NZD CAD lagged just a little behind. USD/JPY has maintained an approximately 104.54 - 71 range.
News and data flow was non-impactful during the quiet session here. China January inflation figures showed wholesale prices turning positive for the first time in 12 months (see bullets above).
Of note was an announcement out of Japan that the country's vaccination program would kick-off from the middle of next week (again, see bullets above).