ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting NFP data from the US

Forex news for Asia trading 10 January 2020

If you are scanning your charts you'll see AUD had a bit of a pop during the Asian timezone today. It came in response to a hefty beat on November retail sales figures which seemed mainly to do with Black Friday sales events. The consumer has been in the doldrums in Australia despite rate cuts from the RBA back in mid-2019 and a government boost (small tax cut) so today's headline was a decent one, and the previous month got a tiny revision higher also. See the post above for more (ps. you really should - there are dark clouds ahead for this data point I reckon).

AUD/USD was marked up on the release but soon retraced. A small range but it was pretty much the only notable currency move for the majors on the session here. Small ranges were evident elsewhere