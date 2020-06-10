ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China inflation lower

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 10 June 2020

It was a flat-line day for EUR/USD and barely much more for other majors.

News flow was limited indeed, although coronavirus looks like it might pop back into the headlines with a record high for hospitalisations in Texas as the state reopens. Its not only Texas either, other states are seeing rises for this measure. Note that hospitalisations cannot be rationalised away as the result of more testing. If this is the beginning of a second wave (has the first wave even passed though?) it may trigger concerns of stop and start shut downs in the US, which will further damage the economy (not to disregard the human health impacts, of course) - but with any luck this hospitalisation up move will pass soon enough and the US can get back to business.

Data flow, we had a decent agenda today but mainly of non-market moving info. China inflation figures (CPI and PPI) were the main focus, with producer level inflation slumping deeper into deflation.

Across the FX board ranges were small and, as I update, not much changed net for the session.

Don't forget, its FOMC day!



